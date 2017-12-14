More than £10,000 stolen from car with young girl inside

The nine-year-old was being dropped off at school in Glasgow when the theft happened.

Theft: The car was parked on Craigie Street. Google

More than £10,000 has been stolen from a car with a young girl sitting inside.

A 47-year-old man was dropping one of his children off at school in Govanhill, Glasgow, at around 8.50am on Thursday when the theft happened.

His daughter remained in the car, which was parked on Craigie Street, near the Allison Street junction.

An unknown man approached the silver Vauxhall Zafira, opened the driver's side door and stole a green bag containing more than £10,000.

The man then made off on foot towards Prince Edward Street.

The nine-year-old girl was not harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as around 6ft and white. He was wearing glasses, all dark clothing, a black hat and black fleece gloves. He spoke with a Glaswegian accent.

Detective constable Lee-Anne Miller said: "A young girl has been left absolutely traumatised by this incident, which we believe was pre-planned, and it is vital that we can trace the despicable person responsible.

"The surrounding area would have been busy at the time of the theft, with parents dropping their children off at school and people heading to work

"It is imperative that anyone with information that could assist the investigation comes forward."

She added: "Do you remember seeing a man matching the description, or anyone carrying a green bag walking back along Craigie Street?"

"We would encourage anyone who thinks they may have seen something, no matter how insignificant it seems, to please get in touch on 101."

