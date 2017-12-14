CCTV image released of two men after assault on clubber

A 35-year-old man needed hospital treatment after being attacked on his way home.

Appeal: Police hope image will lead to new leads.

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to trace in connection with an assault in West Dunbartonshire.

A 35-year-old man was walking home from a club on the High Street in Dumbarton when he was attacked by four strangers at about 3.30am on Sunday, August 27.

The victim was left with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Police said the suspects, who were all described as being in their early to mid-20s, made off from the scene heading towards St Mary's Way.

Detectives are now appealing to the public in the hope of tracing two men who may have information on the assault.

Detective constable Ian Evans from Clydebank CID said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack which left the victim with serious injuries and it is vital that we trace the callous individuals responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the two men in the CCTV images to please come forward as they may have information regarding the incident."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

