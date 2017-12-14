CCTV appeal after teenager attacked in city centre

The 19-year-old was assaulted on Gordon Street in Glasgow on November 19.

CCTV: Images released following assault. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of a man after a teenager was attacked in Glasgow city centre.

The 19-year-old victim was on Gordon Street at around 4am on Sunday, November 19, when he was assaulted.



The man responsible was then seen heading towards Hope Street then on to Waterloo Street in the company of two other men.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man they are looking to to speak to in connection with the attack.

The man is white, in his early 30s, around 5ft 10ins with a medium build and dark hair.

At the time of the assault he was wearing a dark jacket, black jeans and black trainers with a white edging on soles and sides.

Anyone with information should contact detective constable Tara Hogan at the city centre police office through 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

