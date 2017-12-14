Man's spleen had to be removed after knife attack 

John McMahon stabbed John Mrozs and Steven Miller smashed him in the face with a brick.

High Court: Judge called the pair's history 'deplorable' (file pic). PA

Two serial criminals injured a man so badly he needed to have his spleen removed.

John McMahon, 28, and Steven Miller, 29, attacked John Mrozs at his home on Hawkhill Road in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, at around 8pm on June 3.

McMahon stabbed Mr Mrozs with a knife and Miller smashed him in the face with a house brick.

Mr Mrozs' injuries were so severe medics had no choice but to remove his spleen following the attack.

On Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow, McMahon and Miller were jailed for assaulting John Mrozs to the danger of his life.

Judge Lord Arthurson sentenced McMahon to four years and eight months and Millar to six years in prison.

He told them: "You have been convicted of a vicious and concerted attack with weapons on an unarmed man in his own home which resulted in catastrophic medical consequences.

"Your previous convictions are deplorable."

Both accused were originally charged with attempted murder but the jury convicted them of a lesser charge.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard said: "Both accused have previous convictions for crimes of violence.

"Mr Miller has previously assaulted Mr Mrozs in 2015 and was jailed for two years on that occasion."

The court heard there had been a confrontation between the accused and Mr Mrozs a few days before the attack.

