High-value jewellery heist latest in string of robberies

Milngavie break-in thought to be linked to other raids targeting Asian families.

Investigation: Family 'devastated' by robbery (file pic).

Jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been stolen from an elderly couple in the latest of a string of robberies targeting Asian families.

Precious family heirlooms were among the items stolen when the couple's home in Dunellan Road, Milngavie was broken into at some point between December 9 and 13.

Police investigating the robbery said the homeowners were on holiday at the time, leaving the house unoccupied.

Constable Kieran Bradshaw said: "The housebreaking and the theft has been devastating for the couple, who are in their 70s.

"They had been away on holiday visiting family and came back to find the house had been ransacked and the jewellery, which had been in their family for generations, stolen.

"Dunellan Road is a cul-de-sac and there would be no reason for a vehicle to be in the area unless it belonged to a family or friend or maybe a delivery.

"I would appeal to householders there to see if they remember a vehicle being there or coming in and out either prior to the housebreaking, maybe in the days prior, or at the house between December 9 and 13, that seemed out of place or suspicious.

"There have been a number of similar crimes at homes throughout the Glasgow area, for which are following a number of lines of enquiry, and we believe this break-in is linked to those."

Anyone with information on the break-in is urged to contact police on 101.

