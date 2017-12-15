Glasgow Central trains cancelled due to signal fault

Six routes to and from the station are suspended as a result of the failure.

Rail travellers in the central belt are facing delays after trains were cancelled due to a signal fault.

Six routes to and from Glasgow Central are still suspended as a result of the failure, which occurred at around 8.30am on Friday.

The fault was fixed by mid-morning but ScotRail said knock-on delays are expected.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: "We recognise these incidents are frustrating for our customers caught up in them and are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Every effort is being made to keep people moving.

"Anyone delayed by more than 30 minutes should keep hold of their tickets, and claim compensation under our delay repay scheme."

Tickets and ScotRail smartcards are being accepted by First Glasgow, McGill's and Stagecoach West.

Suspended Glasgow Central routes

East Kilbride

Barrhead

Kilmarnock

Neilston

Newton

Cathcart Circle

Services to and from Ayr and Largs are running as normal, while services to and from Wemyss Bay/Gourock are only running between there and Paisley Gilmour Street.

Meanwhile, services to and from Ardrossan Harbour are only running between Ardrossan Harbour and Kilwinning.

