Thousands raised after homeless man's handbag good deed

Peter Cassidy

James John McGeown stood in pouring rain to make sure £450 was not stolen.

Good deed: Homeless James with bag owner Alysha.
Good deed: Homeless James with bag owner Alysha.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a homeless man who spent hours in the pouring rain to ensure a woman's handbag containing £400 was not stolen.

James John McGeown was walking past Glasgow Sheriff Court when he noticed a car with a window open and the bag containing cash in full view.

Worrying that an opportunist thief might steal the money, and another £50 visible in the car, James took it upon himself to guard the bag despite being drenched by the heavy rainfall.

After standing by the car for two and a half hours he decided to take the bag into the nearby solicitors and explained to the receptionist what happened and told her there was more money visible in the car.

The bag and money belonged to Alyshia Orford and when she returned to the car with her colleague John McMonagle they found a note inside explaining what happened.

The pair initially gave James £40 but have since launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £5000.

The fundraising page has had thousands of donations and looks set to smash the target.

Anything above the £5000 will be split between James and homeless charities in Glasgow.

A post praising the good deed has gained thousands of likes and shares since it was posted on Thursday.

In it, John said: "He was so cold he took the bag and rummaged through it to see if there was any ID. There wasn't so the building behind was a solicitors office Browns, he took the bag and held it to the receptionist and explained telling them there was £400 in the bag he explained there was also money in the car, the receptionist called the police and this is when I arrived.

"This man is homeless and alcohol dependant and an absolute GENTLEMAN we were even having some banter. 

"On realising I follow the opposite Glasgow team from him he said if I knew that I would have taken the bag. God Bless You James."

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so here.

