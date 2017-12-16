Firefighters tackle blaze at Glasgow primary school

Four fire engines attended the scene after being alerted to the blaze at 6.50am.

Fire: Four engines attended the fire at Scotstoun Primary. © STV

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at a primary school in Glasgow.

Four fire engines attended Scotstoun Primary after being alerted to the blaze at around 6.50am on Saturday.

The crews managed to deal with the fire that was in an outbuilding of the school.

A blaze at a primary school outbuilding has been tackled by firefighters although is said to have affected the canteen area.

Resources were scaled down as the morning went on as fire fighters managed to contain the flames.

It is understood that gas and electricity providers also attended.

The impact of the blaze has been described as "limited" and pupils should attend school as usual on Monday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: "It was a fire in an outbuilding at the school. "There have been no casualties.

"Firefighters were involved in cutting away and ventilating."

Glasgow City Council confirmed that the building involved was an annex at Scotstoun Primary, with the rest of the school unaffected.

Describing the impact as "reasonably limited", a spokesman for the local authority said: "The school will open on Monday. Children should attend as normal."

