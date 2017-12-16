Three arrests after £150,000 of drugs seized in Glasgow

Cocaine, Heroin and Cannabis was recovered from a vehicle and property in Springburn.

Seized: Quantities of cocaine and cannabis were recovered.

Two men have been arrested following a recovery of illegal drugs worth £150,000 in Glasgow.

Officers from Police Scotland seized a quantity of cocaine after stopping a vehicle on Springburn Road at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

The two men in the car, aged 27 and 34, were arrested and are presently detained in police custody in connection with alleged drugs offences.

Officers later executed a search warrant at a property in Stornoway Street where quantities of cocaine and heroin were discovered as well as a cannabis cultivation.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with alleged drugs offences.

The total estimated street value of the drugs recovered from the vehicle and the property was £150,000.

Detective Inspector Stuart Lipsett said: "Drugs and the people who supply them have absolutely no place in our communities and we have teams of specialist officers working every day to tackle this issue.

"Support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and we would continue to encourage people to pass on any information regarding drugs activity in their area."

