Man in critical condition after being struck by car

The 54-year-old suffered serious head injuries after being struck in Greenock.

Injured: Police have appealed for witnesses to crash. STV

A man is in a critical condition with serious head injuries after being struck by a car in Greenock.

The 54-year-old was struck by a red Renault Clio car at the entrance to a Tesco carpark in Container Way.

Police officers from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Greenock are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at around 4pm on Friday.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious head injuries.

Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

The 55-year-old woman driver, although uninjured, was left badly shaken.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney at the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Greenock would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident and also anyone who has dash cam footage of it.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101.

