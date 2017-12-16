Watch as girl goes ice skating down Airdrie street

Faith Davidson from Airdrie was filmed as she used ice skates to glide down her street.

Skating: Faith wore ice skates on icy road. Faith Davidson Facebook

A young woman has been filmed using ice skates on a frozen pavement as freezing conditions cover Scotland.

The roads outside Faith Davidson's house were so frozen she decided to change her footwear and to take to the streets in ice skates rather than conventional foot-wear.

The dancer from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire posted two videos on to her Facebook page on Friday showing her gliding down the icy streets with ease as if it was an ice-rink.

On the post, that has since been shared thousands of times, she said : "Airdrie that icey I can put my skates on and play in the street."

On Friday afternoon a refuse collector was sent tumbling on slippery roads as his colleagues filmed and laughed.

