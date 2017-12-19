Couple killed in huge Cameron House hotel blaze named

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died at the five-star resort at Loch Lomond.

Two men who died in a fire at the Cameron House hotel have been named.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died when a blaze ripped through the five-star resort.

The couple, who are believed to be from London, were residents at the hotel when the fire happened shortly after 6.40am on Monday.

Mr Midgley was a freelance journalist for the London Evening Standard who also ran his own PR firm while Mr Dyson was a TV producer.

In an online post, Mr Midgley's sister, Nicky, said: "It's with a heavy heart I write this but this dreadful tragedy has taken two amazing beautiful-hearted soul mates from me, my heartbroken mum and brother.

"Reading all your lovely kind words we are grateful. Thank you to all those who bravely made the effort to save them. Sleep tight."

Other family members and friends have paid tribute to the men online.

In a post, one said: "I'm beyond heartbroken."

Another added: "Thoughts are with you and all the family. Love to you all."

Around 20 firefighters are still at the scene while investigations are carried out.

Couple Andrew and Louise Logan were taken to hospital with their baby son but were later released.

Their son Jimmy was rescued by a firefighter who cradled the baby to safety from a second-floor window.

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the building.

Andy Roger, resort director at the hotel, described the blaze as "terrible", thanking the emergency services for preventing "further tragedy".

The 18th century Baronial mansion was converted into a luxury hotel and resort in 1986 after it was sold by the Smollett family - who held the property for three centuries.

It is famous as a celebrity wedding venue as well as for its championship standard golf course and Michelin-starred restaurant run by chef Martin Wishart.

