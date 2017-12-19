Pictures of Cameron House hotel fire as tragedy unfolded

Two people lost their lives after the blaze broke out on the banks of Loch Lomond.

Fire: Two people were killed in a blaze at the historic Cameron House. Jim Slight/STV

A huge blaze broke out at the five-star Cameron House hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond on Monday morning.

More than 40 firefighters went to the scene at 6.40am to help contain the fire.

Four appliances and an aerial appliance were brought to put out the blaze.

The fire was seen from across the loch. STV

More than 200 guests had to be evacuated from the hotel, including a young family with a baby, who were dramatically rescued from the second floor by the fire service.

Two ambulances arrived at the scene and and began to assist those in need.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than 40 firefighters worked to put out the fire. STV

Andrew and Louise Logan were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with their baby son but were later released.

One man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but later died.

The building burned for most of the day. STV

Smoke could be seen for miles as the team of firefighters battled the blaze for hours.

As night fell, firefighters were still battling the blaze. STV

Four fire crews monitored the hotel overnight, swapping shifts with another four in the morning.

Around 20 firefighters remain at the scene as an investigation gets under way.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died in the fire.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson were named as the couple who died in the fire.

The pair are believed to be from London

Firefighters remain at the scene while the cause of the fire is investigated. STV

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Andy Roger, resort director for Cameron House hotel, said: "The very swift actions of the emergency services yesterday undoubtedly prevented further tragedy and I cannot begin to thank them for their bravery, compassion and professionalism.

"Everyone associated with Cameron House Hotel is still coming to terms with the events of yesterday and we are all hugely conscious that two people tragically lost their lives in the fire.

"Their families and friends are foremost in our thoughts as we cooperate fully with the investigation teams to try to establish the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident."

