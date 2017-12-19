  • STV
Cameron House hotel boss hails firefighters as 'heroes'

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died when the Loch Lomond resort went up in flames.

Cameron House: Hotel has been destroyed.

The boss of the Cameron House hotel has described firefighters who tackled the major blaze as "heroes".

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died when the five-star hotel at Loch Lomond went up in flames shortly after 6.40am on Monday.

The couple, who are believed to be from London, were residents at the hotel when the fire happened shortly after 6.40am on Monday.

Around 200 residents were evacuated from the building and the majority of guests have now travelled home.

More than 70 firefighters tackled the flames but the cause has still not yet been confirmed.

Andy Roger, resort director at the hotel, said the work of crews "prevented further tragedy".

He said: "The very swift actions of the emergency services undoubtedly prevented further tragedy and I cannot begin to thank them for their bravery, compassion and professionalism.

"Everyone associated with Cameron House Hotel is still coming to terms with the events of yesterday (Monday) and we are all hugely conscious that two people tragically lost their lives in the fire."

Fire: Big emergency response.

He added: "Their families and friends are foremost in our thoughts as we cooperate fully with the investigation teams to try to establish the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident.

"The emergency services were on the scene long into the night and I cannot praise their efforts highly enough. They are true heroes.

"The firemen bringing out a couple and their young child by ladder from a second-floor room was a heart-stopping moment for all those who witnessed it."

Blaze: More than 70 firefighters called.

Mr Roger said some guests are still at the resort, which is popular with golfers.

"We're also enormously grateful for the many, many offers of practical support and good wishes from the UK hospitality industry and also from the local community, which has rallied around to help," he said.

"It's been a humbling experience but we are a small, tight-knit community on Loch Lomond and a response like that is typical of our many friends and neighbours.

"We've made arrangements for the vast majority of our guests to travel home or to continue with their breaks and we also thank them for their enormous patience and enduring good spirits at what was a very upsetting time."

He added: "Lastly, I'd like to pay special tribute to all the Cameron House staff who have shown an enormous degree of care and teamwork throughout the last two days.

"Nothing has been too much trouble for them and, at all times, they have had the best interests of our guests and the many members of the emergency services at heart. I'm extremely proud of them."

