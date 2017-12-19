Man dies after being knocked down by car outside Tesco

Alan Gordon, 54, was struck at the entrance to the supermarket car park in Greenock.

Tesco: Mr Gordon died of injuries.

A man has died days after being knocked down by a car outside a supermarket in Inverclyde.

Alan Gordon, 54, was struck by a red Renault Clio car at the entrance to the Tesco car park on Container Way in Greenock at 4pm on Friday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he was treated for serious head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mr Gordon succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Mr Gordon's family have been informed of his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries into the incident continue and urged anyone with information to contact officers on 101.

