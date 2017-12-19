Man critical in hospital after fire tears through flats

Police are treating the blaze on George Street, Paisley, on Monday night as suspicious.

Fire: Emergency services called to George Street (file pic). Google 2017

A man is in critical condition after a fire tore through a block of flats in Paisley.

The 51-year-old was rushed to the town's Royal Alexandra Hospital following the blaze, which started in a ground floor flat on George Street shortly before 9pm on Monday.

Another man, whose age is unknown, and a six-year-old boy were also treated for smoke inhalation but have since been released from hospital.

All three were injured after smoke and flames spread from the ground floor flat, which was unoccupied at the time.

A number of other residents were evacuated from the block during the fire.

Police are treating the blaze as suspicious and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective inspector David Wagstaff from Paisley CID said: "Officers, including a forensic team, are carrying out a search of the flat and also speaking to neighbours in an effort to trace the person responsible for the fire.

"Whilst there may have been no one in the flat that was targeted, this irresponsible and thoughtless act has resulted in a neighbour being seriously ill in hospital."

He added: "George Street is residential and it is entirely possible that people would have been in the street or driving by at the time of the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen someone running from the flat or anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 8.45pm and 9pm to contact police."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.