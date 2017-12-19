Rush hour chaos after two-vehicle crash' on M8
Traffic is queued back almost four miles after the collision.
Traffic is at a standstill on the M8 after a two vehicle crash.
Two lanes of the M8 eastbound have been closed after a traffic after the incident.
Traffic Scotland is reporting that queues are building from junction 15 back to junction 23.
A police spokeswoman said: "There was a two vehicle road crash at junction 14 eastbound on the M8 at 5.45pm.
"Emergency services are in attendance but it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time."
