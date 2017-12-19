Scot jailed for murdering wife during trip to Pakistan

Mumtaz Sattar, 38, was killed by husband Abdul after they arrived in Lahore in 2013.

Convicted: Sattar was sentenced to life.

A man has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering his Glasgow-born wife while on a trip to Pakistan.

Mumtaz Sattar, 38, a mother-of-two, was killed by husband Abdul Sattar after they arrived at Lahore Airport on Saturday September 21, 2013.

Sattar had claimed that he and his wife were doped, robbed and thrown out of a taxi.

However, the truth emerged after Mrs Sattar's family instructed Glasgow-based lawyer Aamer Anwar to instruct a private prosecution team in Pakistan.

Following a trial, Mr Anwar said on Tuesday that Sattar and three co-accused have now been convicted of the murder.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined 700,000 Rupees (£8160) at the Additional Session Court in Shahkot, Punjab, Pakistan.

All four have been convicted of doping and robbing Mrs Sattar and were sentenced to seven years custody with hard labour for each charge and a 30,000 Rupee (£350) fine for the robbery.

In a statement issued on behalf of Mrs Sattar's family, Mr Anwar said: "Mumtaz Sattar's family have struggled long and hard for justice following her murder in September 2013.

"This was a coldly calculated and evil murder perpetrated by Abdul Sattar and three other men.

"The sole motive appears to have been his greed for money and wish to remarry. He took her to Pakistan with a plan hatched to murder her within hours of their arrival.

"He hoped by burying her within 12 hours and a wildly concocted story he would cover his tracks and escape to the UK."

Mrs Sattar leaves two daughters, aged 14 and 17, who live with their maternal grandmother in Glasgow.

Mr Anwar added: "Mumtaz's family believe that she will now be in peace and that they can finally grieve for her loss as they have justice."

Mr Sattar ran a newsagents in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.