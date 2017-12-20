Council considers knocking down all high-rise flats

Scotland's biggest social landlord could demolish all its tower blocks within 20 years.

Tower blocks: High-rises in towns like Motherwell could come down. North Lanarkshire Council

All high-rise flats in a council area could be knocked down over the next 20 years under ambitious plans.

As Scotland's biggest social landlord, North Lanarkshire Council owns 48 tower blocks containing around 4000 flats.

It will consult residents in tower households in February next year on its plans to gradually replace the blocks with low-rise accommodation.

If approved, the proposals could transform the skylines of towns including Motherwell, Coatbridge, Airdrie and Wishaw.

They are part of a £500m strategy to invest in town centre regeneration and modern social housing across the council area.

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue said: "These are hugely ambitious plans. North Lanarkshire is Scotland's biggest council landlord and we are in the midst of the biggest council housebuilding programme in a generation in Scotland.

"But we shouldn't rest on our laurels. Towers were once the future of housing and we have invested steadily over the years in them.

"But there is no doubt that we are constrained in improving them by the construction; some of our towers were built 55 years ago."

He added: "The quality of homes we are now able to build is exceptional, with great access, adaptability and energy efficiency."

Mr Logue also pointed out that in recent decades, people have been moving away from living in or near town centres, which coupled with the rise of online shopping has resulted in towns degenerating.

One of the best ways to fix this problem "is to have people again living in our town centres in modern, fit-for-purpose housing with great amenities and good transport links", he said.

The council stressed it knows not all present tower block residents will wish to live in or near town centres and will use next year's consultation to get a "clearer understanding" of their needs and concerns.

Allan Graham, the council's convener of enterprise and housing, said: "I understand that some residents of our towers will be reluctant about these plans and enjoy living in their current homes.

"That's why it's important we really listen to them as part of a consultation exercise before making final decisions."

He added: "It's hard to understate the significance of these proposals. They will create thousands of jobs over a sustained period and provide a real boost to tenants and our local economy."

