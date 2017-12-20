  • STV
Cameron House: Parents devastated by son's death in fire

Mike Farrell Andy McLaren

Richard Dyson and his partner Simon Midgley died in the blaze on the banks of Loch Lomond.

The devastated parents of a man who died in the Cameron House Hotel fire have asked their local church to pray for them as they come to terms with the tragedy.

Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley died when the blaze ripped through the five-star resort at Loch Lomond.

The couple were residents at the hotel when the fire happened shortly after 6.40am on Monday.

Their son, from Wetherby in West Yorkshire, was a TV producer.

Mr Midgley, of Worksop, Nottinghamshire, was a freelance journalist for the London Evening Standard while also running his own PR firm.

Death: The couple were guests at the hotel.
In an online post, the Dyson family's minister, John Payne, of Hope Church in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, said: "I'm afraid I'm writing with the tragic news that Roger Dyson's son was one of the fatalities in the Loch Lomond fire today. 

"As you can imagine both Roger and Val are devastated. They have asked us to pray for them and the family.

"Please pray for them, for the God of all comfort to make his presence so powerfully known in the midst of their pain. Our hearts go out to them and I'm sure they'd welcome your love and support at this awful time."

'As you can imagine both Roger and Val are devastated.'
Minister John Payne

Events in January have been cancelled while investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

An online post by a customer said: "So so sorry for the loss of two young lives at your hotel, just a tragic situation. Just a little note - my work was due to have our after Christmas do on January 13.

"Alison, the events manager, called me today and obviously explained the circumstances and why it has to be cancelled.

"She has totally went out of her way to try and accommodate 120 people mid January at another hotel. Amazing girl. Entirely grateful and we will be back when you are ready and at your best as a great hotel."

Destroyed: More than 200 residents evacuated.
Another event has been moved to Mar Hall, a five-star hotel in Bishopton, Renfrewshire.

The hotel has been contacted for comment on the cancellations.

In a previous statement, the organisation said: "The very swift actions of the emergency services undoubtedly prevented further tragedy and I cannot begin to thank them for their bravery, compassion and professionalism.

"Everyone associated with Cameron House Hotel is still coming to terms with the events of Monday and we are all hugely conscious that two people tragically lost their lives in the fire."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.