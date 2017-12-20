Schoolboys rescued from island surrounded by icy water

Emergency services were called to Holmhills Wood Community Park in Cambuslang.

Stranded: Boys checked over by paramedics. Polmadie Fire Station

Three schoolboys had to be rescued after being trapped on an island surrounded by icy water.

Emergency services were called to Holmhills Wood Community Park in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, following the alert.

The youngsters were thrown an inflatable path by firefighters before crawling onto dry land shortly after 2.20pm on Monday.

They were later checked over by paramedics.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.22pm on Monday to reports of youths tapped on ice in Cambuslang.

"Operations control Immediately mobilised water rescue resources to the scene at Holmhills Park. Firefighters used an inflatable rescue path to bring three youths to safety from a small island on the iced pond.

"They were checked over at the scene by ambulance personnel but did not require hospital treatment. Crews left the scene at 4.54pm after ensuring the area was made safe."

