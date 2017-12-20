Takeaway delivery driver targeted in knifepoint robbery

The 37-year-old was delivering food in Girvan when she was approached.

Birch Terrace: Delivery driver robbed of takeaway. Google

A delivery driver was robbed of a takeaway after being threatened at knifepoint during a "terrifying ordeal".

The 37-year-old woman was delivering food to Birch Terrace in Girvan, South Ayrshire, when she was approached by the knife-wielding robber who demanded she hand over her bag.

The thief took the bag off the delivery worker before fleeing.

Officers investigating the incident are carrying out door-to-door enquires and have appealed for information.

The suspect is a white woman, aged between 40 and 50, around 5ft 6in with a slim build.

At the time of the incident she was wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers which were possibly jeans.

'This was a terrifying ordeal which has left a woman badly shaken.' Detective constable Janet Ferguson

Detective constable Janet Ferguson, of Ayr CID, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal which has left a woman badly shaken and It is vital that we find the person responsible.

"The area is residential and would have had people coming home from their work at the time. Do you live nearby? Do you remember seeing anyone matching the description?

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything, no matter how insignificant, to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ayr Police Office via 101.

