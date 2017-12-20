Second man arrested over 'drive-by shooting at house'

Police were called out to an incident on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Drive-by: A second man has been arrested in connection with Drumchapel incident. Google 2017/PA

A second man has been arrested over an alleged drive-by shooting incident in Glasgow.

Police responded to reports of gunshots being fired towards a house on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel on Monday, September 25.

A car was also said to have crashed near a playpark in the area on the same day.

Officers said a 31-year-old man has been held over the alleged shooting after a 22-year-old was arrested in November.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.