Second man arrested over 'drive-by shooting at house'
Police were called out to an incident on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel, Glasgow.
A second man has been arrested over an alleged drive-by shooting incident in Glasgow.
Police responded to reports of gunshots being fired towards a house on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel on Monday, September 25.
A car was also said to have crashed near a playpark in the area on the same day.
Officers said a 31-year-old man has been held over the alleged shooting after a 22-year-old was arrested in November.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
