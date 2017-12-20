Driver caught with sub-machine gun on passenger seat

Steven Wilkinson was pulled over by police officers in Springburn, Glasgow.

A man has been jailed for six years after police discovered a sub-machine gun in his car.

Steven Wilkinson, 44, was pulled over by officers in Springburn, Glasgow, on August 24.

Asked if there was anything in his car that could hurt them when they searched the vehicle, Wilkinson said there was a gun on the front passenger seat.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to five charges under the Firearms Act.

Wilkinson was caught with the Skorpion pistol - used by security forces and terror groups around the world - when officers went to a property in East Kilbride on another matter unconnected to him.

They saw a car drive away and the vehicle was traced to Springburn, where Wilkinson got out of the vehicle looking agitated, prosecutors said.

Police recovered the gun as well as a magazine and silencer.

Nicky Patrick, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said: "Possession of illegal firearms, particularly of this calibre, is extremely serious but thankfully rare in Scotland.

"Police and prosecutors are working together to do all in our power to prevent these crimes and to bring those who commit them to justice."

