Holidaymakers warned to keep distance from wild stag

The deer makes regular appearances at the viewpoint overlooking Loch Tulla on the A82.

Deer: The animal is capable of causing serious injury if provoked.

Holidaymakers have been warned to keep their distance from a large stag that has become "a bit of a tourist attraction".

Police said the deer can be found regularly at the viewpoint overlooking Loch Tulla on the A82 between Bridge of Orchy and Glencoe.

Tourist buses have been stopping at the viewpoint to let visitors feed the stag and take pictures with it.

Police have been forced to remind holidaymakers the deer is a wild animal and is capable of causing serious injury if distressed.

A spokeswoman for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire division said: "Although he appears to be friendly, he has begun to associate humans with food and is none too pleased when there is no reward for his posing for pictures."

The force has issued a photograph showing just how dangerous the stag can be if provoked.

"Our picture shows just how close he has been getting to people," the spokeswoman said.

"This is a wild animal with huge antlers that can cause injury."

Residents have echoed the comments, with some noting the stag has become more skittish since visitor numbers increased.

There are also reports of some tourists allowing their children to chase after the deer, further distressing the animal.

The police spokeswoman added: "Please keep this in mind and keep your distance.

"We want everyone to stay safe."

