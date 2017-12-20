Gang of four stole 28 mobile phones at Royal Blood gig

The men targeted people in the crowd during the concert at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

SSE Hydro: Gig took place last month.

A gang of four men stole almost 30 mobile phones at concert in Glasgow.

Police swooped on the SSE Hydro on November 24 after being tipped off by officers in England that a crime gang was targeting concerts by Royal Blood.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the four men - Cristian Antohie, 23; Gheorghe Lazar, 38; Nicole Stase, 41, and Marian Popa, 42 - all pleaded guilty to charges of 28 thefts of mobile phones.

They will return to court in January for sentencing.

Sergeant Bryan McLaren: "These opportunistic individuals arrived at the venue that night intent on stealing a large number of mobile phones, ruining the night for their victims.

"As a result of information we received from police forces down south, as well as the swift actions of a team of dedicated officers, the suspects were caught red-handed on the night."

The convictions come after Alin Marin was jailed for three years after admitting stealing 53 phones at a Royal Blood concert in Birmingham.

Marin, 22, stashed the phones in a swimming costume worn underneath his clothes.

