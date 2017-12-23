Death of 18-month-old baby leads to police investigation

Officers were called to Greenwood Crescent in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Coatbridge: Death treated as unexplained. Google 2017/PA

An 18-month-old baby has died at a house in North Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Greenwood Crescent in Coatbridge following the alert.

The girl was pronounced dead at 5.15pm on Wednesday.

Officers are treating the toddler's death as "unexplained".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 5.15pm on Wednesday, police received a report that an 18 month-old baby had died within a house on Greenwood Crescent, Coatbridge.

"Officers attended and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death, however in the meantime, the death is being treated as unexplained."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.