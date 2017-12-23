Man dies after being hit by train near railway station

The incident happened just north of Annan railway station at 6.40am on Saturday.

Annan: Man pronounced dead at scene. CC by Colin Kinnear / Cropped

A man has died after being hit by a train.

Officers said the man was pronounced dead the scene.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "Officers from the BTP and Police Scotland attended the incident, which was reported to BTP at 6.40am and is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

"Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended but the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Officers believe they know the identity of the person and are working to inform their next of kin.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

