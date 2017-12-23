Man arrested over death of woman and 'murder bid'
Beverley Bliss, 52, died in the incident at Carrutherstown, Dumfries, on Friday.
A man has been arrested over the death of a woman as well as allegedly trying to kill another man.
Beverley Bliss, 52, died in the incident at Carrutherstown, Dumfries, on Friday.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death as well as the alleged attempted murder of another man.
The man, 47, is being treated at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Hospital and is in a stable condition.
The alleged attacker is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
