Man dies after collapsing at nightclub in Glasgow

Mango: He died in hospital. Google 2017

A man has died after collapsing at a nightclub in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Mango on Sauchiehall Street at 1.05am on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but later died.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 1.05am this morning, police were called after reports that a man had taken ill inside the nightclub.

