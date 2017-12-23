Man dies after collapsing at nightclub in Glasgow
Emergency services were called to Mango on Sauchiehall Street on Saturday.
A man has died after collapsing at a nightclub in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to Mango on Sauchiehall Street at 1.05am on Saturday.
The 30-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but later died.
Officers are treating the death as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 1.05am this morning, police were called after reports that a man had taken ill inside the nightclub.
"The 30-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead shortly after."
