Man injured in brawl and another hurt in car attack

A man has been seriously injured in a brawl while another was hurt after being attacked in his car.

Officers believe the incidents in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, may be linked and have issued a description of three suspects they want to trace.

The first assault happened on the town's Academy Road at 11.30pm on Saturday when the driver of a silver Honda was kicked and punched in his car.

The 23-year-old stopped to speak to someone in the street but was attacked after realising it was a case of mistaken identity.

He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and is in a stable condition with facial injuries.

Three white men in their 20s were seen running off towards Grange Road.

One was 6ft and thin with sharp facial features and light trousers.

The second man was stocky and was wearing a Christmas jumper while the third was 6ft.

Police were later called to a brawl involving around five or six people at 1.30am on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was found with cuts to his body and was taken to the same hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Detective inspector Robin Ferguson said: "Although these incidents are two hours apart we believe that they may be connected and it is vital that we catch the people responsible for such violence.

"Both Academy Road and High Street were busy at the time the assaults took place and I urge anyone who witnessed either incident to contact police immediately via telephone number 101."

