Hunt for two men seen leaving flats after gunshots fired

Glasgow street was sealed off after reports of gunshots on Christmas Day.

Springburn: Gun shots fired. Google

Police are looking for two men after gunshots were fired in a close as families were enjoying their Christmas dinner.

Carron Place in Springburn was sealed off after reports of a firearm being disharged at around 5.30pm on Christmas Day.

Detectives investigating the incident are now looking to trace the two men who were seen leaving the block of flats immediately after the incident.

Officers have moved to reassure the local community that there will be extra patrols in the area as a result of the incident, which is not believed to be related to a gangland feud.

Detective inspector John Morrison from Maryhill CID said: "This type of reckless and violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely imperative that we trace the individuals involved.

"Many people will have been enjoying Christmas Day within their homes at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious to please get in touch.

"From enquiries carried out so far, it is understood that two men were seen leaving the block of flats immediately after the incident and it is vital that we trace them.

"We are still working to establish a motive for this incident however at this time there is nothing to suggest that it is linked to any particular organised crime group."

Inspector Craig Walker from Maryhill Police Station said: "This incident will understandably be concerning for the local community and I would like to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to trace the individuals responsible.

"There will also be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance and if anyone has any concerns please feel free to approach them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill CID via 101.

Or alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.