Man threatened Scotmid workers after getting in their car

Police are hunting a man who tried to steal money from two women on Christmas Eve.

Scotmid: Car was parked outside.

A man tried to rob two women after he got into the back seat of their car on Christmas Eve.

The women, aged 26 and 31, were targeted after they finished their shift at the Scotmid shop on Riddell Street in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The shop workers made their way to a blue Ford Focus which was parked outside around 10pm.

Before they drove off a man wearing dark clothing, who they did not know, got into the back of the car.

He threatened them and demanded they hand over money and their belongings.

They refused and told him to get out of the car, after which he left the area.

Police are now trying to trace the man responsible.

'We believe he may have been lurking around outside the store prior to the incident.' Detective sergeant Stuart Gillies

Detective sergeant Stuart Gillies from Clydebank CID said: "Thankfully the women were not harmed during the incident and officers are currently examining CCTV and conducting door to door enquiries in order to trace the suspect.

"We believe he may have been lurking around outside the store prior to the incident taking place and I would appeal to anyone who noticed a man acting suspiciously to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Clydebank CID via 101, quoting incident number 3654 of Sunday, December 24.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

