US Air Force plane declares emergency over Scotland

The refuelling aircraft landed at Prestwick Airport after suffering 'technical issues'.

Aviation: Issues discovered at 25,000ft. CC by Curimedia

A US Air Force jet has landed at Glasgow Prestwick airport after declaring an emergency while flying over Scotland.

The Boeing KC-135, an aircraft which is used to refuel other planes in mid-air, broadcast an emergency code around 8am on Wednesday.

The jet was at around 25,000ft over the Isle of Mull when "technical issues" were discovered.

It landed at the South Ayrshire airport shortly afterwards.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow Prestwick said: "We can confirm that an aircraft diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport today, due to technical issues.

"The aircraft landed safely with no further issues."

