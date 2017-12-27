  • STV
Missing vulnerable woman not seen since Christmas Eve

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Concerns growing for Deborah Christie, 54, amid plummeting temperatures.

Deborah Christie: Last seen at Woodlands View Hospital in Irvine.
Deborah Christie: Last seen at Woodlands View Hospital in Irvine. Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for a vulnerable woman who has been missing from hospital since Christmas Eve.

Deborah Christie was last seen by staff at Woodlands View Hospital in Irvine at around 3.15pm on Sunday.

It is believed she left the grounds of the hospital via the top entrance.

The 54-year-old has not been seen since and concerns over her well-being are increasing due to the significant drop in temperatures over the last few days.

Ms Christie, who is known to sleep rough, regulary travels throughout Ayrshire and Glasgow and frequently visits Troon and Prestwick.

Police looking for Deborah have asked golfers, dog walkers and cyclists to be extra vigilant for someone who looks like they could be sleeping outdoors.

She is white, 5ft with a slim build, has brown eyes and wears a bobbed light brown.

When she was last seen she was wearing a light coloured jacket, black leggings, light coloured trainers and had a cream bag.

Inspector Christine Boyd, of Irvine Police Office, said: "Ms Christie is known to travel throughout Ayrshire and Glasgow; however, most frequently travels to South Ayrshire.

"She has been known to sleep rough, particularly in wooded areas and golf courses and we encourage golfers, dog walkers and cyclists to be vigilant.

"There have been no sightings of Ms Christie since Christmas Eve and there has been a significant drop in temperature over the last few days, increasing our concern.

"If you have seen Ms Christie recently or have any information that will help us find her, then please call officers at Irvine Police Station via 101."

