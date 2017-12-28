Scot dies after being knocked down by car in Ireland 

Sean Heraghty from Glasgow was struck while on holiday in County Donegal.

Sean Heraghty: Pronounced dead at the scene.

A Scot has died after he was knocked down by a car while on holiday in Ireland.

The 26-year-old, named locally as Sean Heraghty from Glasgow, was hit by a car in County Donegal in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Gardai said the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle at Sandhill near the seaside town of Dunfanaghy at around 4.15am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Gardai said the road was closed to allow an investigation to take place.

It is understood Mr Heraghty had been on holiday with his family at the time.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.