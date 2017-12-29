Fresh appeal to trace cyclist missing since September

Tony Parsons, 63, vanished on a 100-mile trek from Fort William to Tillicoultry.

Tony Parsons: Last seen at Bridge of Orchy Hotel on September 29. Police Scotland

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information in a bid to find a cyclist who went missing three months ago on a 100-mile trip.

Anthony Parsons, known as Tony, disappeared on a trek from Fort William in the Highlands back to his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, in September.

The last confirmed sighting of the 63-year-old was at around 11.30pm on Friday, September 29, at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

He then left the area and headed south towards Tyndrum on the A82.

Mr Parsons had travelled from Tillicoultry to Fort William by train earlier in the day, arriving at Fort William train station at around 4.10pm.

He set off to cycle back to Tillicoultry along the A82 and passed Glencoe Village shortly after 6pm.

Mr Parsons is 5ft 9in, of stocky build, with short hair, a moustache and glasses. He was last seen wearing a red waterproof jacket.

Earlier, he was seen wearing a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-visibility vest, fingerless gloves, beige combat trousers, a silver and grey cycling helmet and walking boots.

He was carrying a silver and blue backpack and had a yellow bike with black handlebars.

In the days that followed Mr Parsons' disappearance, police teams worked with mountain rescue colleagues to search for him in Tyndrum and Bridge of Orchy.

Police previously asked residents to check their outhouses and sheds in their attempts to trace the cyclist and also quizzed motorists on the A82.

Chief inspector Drew Sinclair, local area commander for Clackmannanshire, said: "Since Tony was reported missing, numerous officers have assisted with the search activity which has been supported by specialist resources, including the dog unit and Killin, Oban, Arrochar and our own Police Scotland mountain rescue teams.

"Motorists and haulage firms which use the A82 and members of the local communities in the Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum areas have been spoken to as part of our efforts to trace Tony and I want to thank everyone who has so far assisted with our searches and appeals for information.

"Sadly, Tony remains missing and his family have had to go through Christmas without him and without answers as to where he is."

Anyone who thinks they could have information as to Mr Parsons' whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0559 of October 2.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be key to helping us find Tony," Mr Sinclair added.

"I would continue to appeal for anyone who saw a man matching Tony's description or who may have seen, found or taken possession of a yellow bike along the route of the A82 on September 29 or in the days after to contact us as soon as possible."

