Man in serious condition 11 days after flat set on fire

The 51-year-old remains in hospital following the blaze in Paisley on December 18.

Fire: Neighbours were taken to hospital. Google 2017

A man remains in hospital in a serious condition 11 days after a flat was set on fire in Paisley.

Police have issued a fresh appeal to trace whoever is responsible for starting the fire on George Street on Monday, December 18.

The fire was started in an unoccupied ground floor flat shortly before 9pm, with smoke spreading to other properties in the building.

A six-year-old boy and two men were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

'This irresponsible and thoughtless act has resulted in a neighbour being seriously ill in hospital.' DI David Wagstaff

A 51-year-old man remains at Royal Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective inspector David Wagstaff said: "Officers have been working to establish exactly what happened and have been carrying out searches and speaking to neighbours in an effort to trace the person responsible for the fire.

"Whilst there may have been no one in the flat that was targeted, this irresponsible and thoughtless act has resulted in a neighbour being seriously ill in hospital."

He added: "We now know from CCTV footage that there were a number of people in the area prior to the fire taking place and may have seen something, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, which could help us in our enquiries.

"Think back, were on you on or in the area of George Street just before 9pm on that night - perhaps you were out for an evening walk with your dog, or making your way home?

"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen someone running from the flat or anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 8.30pm and 9pm, to contact police."

Any information can be passed to the CID at Paisley Police Station by calling 101.

