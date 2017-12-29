Intrepid shopper caught on camera skiing down snowy road

The 12-second video clip shows the man braving the elements to pick up milk and bread.

A man has been filmed skiing down a Glasgow street as heavy snowfall covers the city.

In the 12-second clip the man can be seen carrying a loaf of bread and a pint of milk as he uses skis to make his way home.

The video was posted to social media by Twitter user Laurentjxx who captioned it: "Surviving winter in Scotland like a boss."

Around 5cm of snow fell in Glasgow overnight, leading to the city's airport putting measures in place to temporarily suspend flights for just under an hour on Friday morning.

The Met Office issued a "yellow" warning for snow until 3pm.

