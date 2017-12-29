Elderly woman threatened during robbery bid in her home

A masked man knocked on the pensioner's door before forcing his way in on Boxing Day.

Appeal: Man fled empty handed from home in Carluke. Google 2017

A masked man tried to rob a 76-year-old woman of her jewellery after forcing his way into her house on Boxing Day.

The pensioner was targeted at her home on Woodlands Avenue in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, at around 8.10pm on Tuesday.

A man in his late teens or early 20s knocked on her door before forcing his way in and threatening her.

He attempted to steal her jewellery but fled empty handed.

'Thankfully the elderly woman was not harmed during the incident however she has been left extremely shaken.' DC Colin Pendrich

He is around 6ft tall and wore a snood or balaclava over his face as well as black clothing.

Police say he fled onto Station Road before turning left towards Buchanan Drive.

Detective constable Colin Pendrich said: "Thankfully the elderly woman was not harmed during the incident however she has been left extremely shaken.

"We have been conducting door to door enquiries in order to trace the suspect and now believe we know roughly which direction he took when he made off.

"However we would appeal to anybody who was in the area at the time prior to and after the incident who may have seen somebody matching the description acting suspiciously to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101.

