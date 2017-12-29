Patient with no name identified after social media appeal
The patient had no documentation when he arrived at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.
A man who was admitted to hospital on Boxing Day and did not know his own name has now been identified.
The patient had no documentation when he arrived at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on Tuesday.
NHS Forth Valley said he was unable to tell staff what his name is.
The health board have now confirmed the man has now been identified after his picture was published and shared on social media.
An update of the NHS Forth Valley Facebook page said: "The patient has now been identified.
"We would like to thank everyone who shared."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.