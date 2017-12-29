Patient with no name identified after social media appeal

The patient had no documentation when he arrived at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.

Patient: Man could not tell staff what his name is. NHS Forth Valley

A man who was admitted to hospital on Boxing Day and did not know his own name has now been identified.

The patient had no documentation when he arrived at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on Tuesday.

NHS Forth Valley said he was unable to tell staff what his name is.

The health board have now confirmed the man has now been identified after his picture was published and shared on social media.

An update of the NHS Forth Valley Facebook page said: "The patient has now been identified.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared."

