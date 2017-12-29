People with flu symptoms urged to avoid hospital visits 

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde warn patients who are already unwell could be put at risk.

Health: Visitors should avoid the hospitals in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area if they have flu like symptoms. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Medics in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are asking people with cold or flu like symptoms not to visit patients in hospital.

The move comes after NHS Grampian warned people to stay away from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's A&E department unless absolutely necessary after a surge in the number of flu cases.

Dr Emilia Chrighton, NHSGGC's deputy director of public health said: "Influenza is more than a bad cold and even young healthy people can feel unwell with flu for a week or more.

"We would urge anyone who has experienced any flu symptoms within the last forty-eight hours not to visit hospital as it could be passed on to patients who are already very unwell.

"If you are well enough to visit, please remember to keep your hands clean by washing and using antibacterial gel.

"Clean hands are the best way to stop spreading infection."

The health board said its hospitals are experiencing the usual winter pressures and is urging patients to attend the most appropriate service for their healthcare needs.

A range of out of hours support is available for patients including pharmacies, the GP Out of Hours service and Minor Injuries Units.

