Pensioner rescued from water after car ends up on beach

The alarm was raised just after midday in the village of Drummore, Mull of Galloway.

Rescue: The pensioner's car ended up on the beach. Belfast Coastguard

A pensioner had to be rescued after her car ended up in water on a beach.

Belfast Coastguard alerted Drummore, Portpatrick, Stranraer and Ballantrae Coastguard Rescue Teams.

A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter attended and requested RNLI lifeboats from Stranraer and Port William lifeboats.

Police, fire and ambulance crews also attended.

It is unclear how the elderly woman's car ended up in the water.

Rescue: A coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene. Belfast Coastguard

The woman's son later confirmed on Facebook that she had only suffered "bumps and bruises".

He posted: "Massive thanks to everyone who attended this incident and dealt with it so quickly.

"As a close relative of the casualty, it really does make me realise what a fantastic job the emergency services did here."

