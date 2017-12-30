Eleven people arrested after Old Firm derby at Parkhead

Arrests over alleged possession of alcohol in the stadium and sectarian offences.

Celtic Park: Old Firm derby came to a goalless draw. SNS Group

Eleven people have been arrested after Saturday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

Police said the arrests in and around the stadium were made for a number of alleged offences, including possession of alcohol within the stadium, breach of the peace and sectarian offences.

They are also conducting enquiries after a number of items were thrown at police officers during the fan march to the stadium and immediately after the game.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated," said a spokeswoman for the force.

"Police officers are in attendance at these games to protect the public and keep people safe.

"Officers will review CCTV footage in an effort to identify and arrest those involved in such irresponsible behaviour."

The final Old Firm match of the year ended in a goalless draw.

