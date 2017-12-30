Concerns grow for welfare of man missing for four days

Anthony Lowey was last seen by a family member at his home in Ardrossan on Boxing Day.

Hunter Avenue: Anthony Lowey was last seen there on Boxing Day. Police Scotland / 2017 Google

Concerns are growing for the wellbeing of a man who has been missing from his home in North Ayrshire since Boxing Day.

Anthony Lowey, 51, was last seen by a family member on December 26 when he was dropped off at his home in Hunter Avenue, Ardrossan, around 3pm.

After he was reported missing on Friday, police enquiries established that a member of the public had sighted him at around 3.30pm on Thursday on Glasgow Road at the junction with Parkhouse Road in the town.

Mr Lowey is well known in the community and has recently been dealing with some personal issues, with fears growing for his welfare.

He is around 5ft 8in, of slim build and with short brown hair. He has a goatee and tattoos on his lower arms which say Mum and Dad and Marianne.

When last seen Mr Lowey was wearing a navy blue fleece with a cream jacket over the top.

Sergeant Allison McIntyre said: "We are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area and are appealing to anyone who may have seen Anthony or who knows anything about his whereabouts to contact us.

"Anthony keeps in contact with his family and the fact that he hasn't been in touch for a few days is concerning.

"They are understandably worried and just want him home safe and well. If anyone as any information, please do call us."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0936 of December 29.

