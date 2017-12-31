Armed robber raids bowling club and steals charity tins

He threatened a man and a woman working in the club with what appeared to be a gun.

Charity tins: Three of the five that were taken in 'despicable' act. Police Scotland

A man armed with what appeared to be a firearm has threatened staff at a bowling club, stealing cash and five charity tins.

The incident happened at Law Bowling Club near Wishaw, South Lanarkshire, sometime between 12.30pm and 1pm on Saturday.

The armed robber demanded money from a male and female member of staff and made off with a two-figure sum of cash along with the charity tins.

No one within the club was injured but police called the crime "despicable" and said it had been "very upsetting" for those involved.

The suspect is described as around 5 ft 8in to 6ft, of thin to medium build and wearing dark grey jogging trousers, a black or grey Adidas hooded top and white trainers.

The man was also carrying a JD Sports plastic bag and a cream canvass bag.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking on nearby CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Law Bowling Club: Threatened members of staff left shaken. 2017 Google

Detective sergeant Diane Barr from Wishaw CID said: "Whoever carried out this crime clearly has no regard for anyone but themselves.

"To steal charity tins is pretty despicable behaviour and I am appealing to members of the local community to consider if they noticed anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

"It may not have seemed significant at the time but in light of the robbery, the information could be relevant to our enquiries. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously near the bowling club?"

She added: "I would also urge people to get in touch if they come across any of the stolen charity tins which may have been discarded by now."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101, quoting incident number 1467 of December 30.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

