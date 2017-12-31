Trio in court after drugs worth more than £600,000 seized

Gerrard Molloy, Connor Molloy and Michelle Molloy were charged with drugs offences.

Drugs: Cannabis and cocaine worth around £625,000 seized.

Three people have appeared in court after police seized more than £600,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Gerrard Molloy, 43, Connor Molloy, 21, and Michelle Molloy, 46, were charged with drug offences when they appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court earlier Saturday.

Police found 20 kilos of what is believed to be herbal cannabis after they stopped a Transit van on the M74 near Abington, South Lanarkshire, on Friday.

The two men were arrested in connection with the cannabis seizure, which has an estimated street value of £300,000.

Officers also searched a property in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on Friday.

They discovered more than three kilos of what is believed to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £325,000, and arrested 46-year-old Ms Molloy.

None of them entered a plea and they were all released on bail.

