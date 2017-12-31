Teenage boy seriously injured after two-car road smash

A 16-year-old is being treated along with three others after the crash in Argyll and Bute.

A819: Crash took place on road near Cladich, Argyll and Bute. CC by Richard Cooke

A 16-year-old passenger has been seriously injured in a two-car collision in Argyll and Bute.

The teenage boy and three others were taken to hospital for treatment after the crash on the A819 near Cladich, close to Dalmally, at around 2pm on Saturday.

A 48 year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Astra northbound on the A819 close to the junction with the A85 when it collided with a southbound Ford Grand C-Max being driven by a 41-year-old woman.

The driver of the Astra was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

His 16-year-old passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow where he is being treated for his injuries and is in a serious condition.

Another passenger in the Astra, a 46-year-old woman, was also taken to the QEUH where staff say her condition is stable.

A third passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was transported to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban where her condition is also considered stable.

The female driver of the Ford car received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

Constable Christopher Leitch from the divisional road policing unit at Dumbarton said: "The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us."

Those with information are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1769 of December 30.

