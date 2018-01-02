Aid agency launch 6k fun run to help the world's poor

The 2017 event attracted runners from across the country, including Deacon Blue star Ricky Ross.

Charity: Deacon Blue star Ricky Ross took part in the inaugural SCIAF fun run last summer. Paul McSherry

A Scots aid agency is urging runners of all abilities to sign up for a 6k fun run to help the world's poorest people.

Deacon Blue star Ricky Ross was among the participants in the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund's first charity run last summer.

And for 2018 the route has been extended by a kilometre to take in a full loop of the lake at Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell.

The Glasgow-based charity is best known for its annual Wee Box campaign but it also responds to natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

STV reporter Chris Harvey recently witnessed first hand how SCIAF is helping Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The £10 race entry fee - £5 for children - will help fund the charity's life changing work in across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

SCIAF Director Alistair Dutton said: "Our first fun run was such a huge success and we're doing it again, this time we'll complete the full 6k circuit right around this wonderful park.

"Those who took part in our first fun run had a great time and this year's event promises to be even bigger and better.

"Why not make your first New Year's resolution to run or walk our 6k and start getting into training with your friends and family.

"As well as giving your fitness a boost, you'll be helping some of the poorest people in the world living with hunger, poverty, disease and disasters."

To sign up for the 2018 SCIAF Fun Run on Saturday June 2 visit www.sciaf.org.uk

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.