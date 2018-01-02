Two pensioners in serious condition after car crash

A 24-year-old man allegedly lost control of his van, crashing into the couple.

Crash: The collision happened on the A737. Google

Two pensioners are in serious condition after a two car crash in Ayrshire.

At around 11.10am on Sunday, a 24-year-old man reportedly lost control of his van on the A737 near Dalry, colliding with the couple.

An 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old passenger were injured in the collision.

They were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where hospital staff describe their condition as serious.

The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he was treated for his injuries then released after treatment.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: "The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, and at this time I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Irvine through 101."

